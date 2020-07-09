The Supreme Court ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is a victory for the 700,000 young immigrants the program protects and those who rely on them.

Previously, Sen. Susan Collins has noted that “It’s imperative that Congress act so that young people who were brought to the United States as children … can stop living in fear of deportation. This issue transcends political divisions, with members of both parties expressing sympathy for the ‘Dreamers’ and support for a legislative solution.”

Most Americans agree with Sen. Susan Collins, including a majority of people who voted for President Trump in 2016. Because of the court’s recent decision, DACA will temporarily remain in place and these young immigrants can continue legally studying and working here. Permanent legislation is still urgently needed, however, especially since the Trump administration recently announced that they are restarting the process to end DACA.

COVID-19 has left our country vulnerable. Lawmakers should take steps to repair this fragility, rather than make matters worse, and protecting Dreamers is a step in the right direction. More than one-third of DACA recipients are working in essential COVID-19 roles and they contribute nearly $9 billion in annual state, local and federal taxes, in addition to owning their own businesses, homes, cars and more.

I thank Sen. Collins for her support for DACA and encourage her to pass a permanent solution for them, such as the Dream and Promise Act. A solution is long overdue.

Barbara Campbell Harvey

secretary, Maine Republican Party

Portland resident

