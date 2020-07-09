It is hard to imagine how any candidate for office can oppose a single-payer health care plan, particularly as repeated studies show dramatic cost savings with implementation of a plan like “Medicare for All.”
As our economy is disrupted and tens of millions lose health care because they’ve lost their jobs, revamping our health care system becomes more critical.
In Maine, there is one candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination who is committed to a single-payer health care system and who has a very good chance to defeat Susan Collins. That candidate is Betsy Sweet.
One of the other Democratic candidates, Sara Gideon, like Sen. Susan Collins, believes insurance companies should continue to play a prominent role in our health care system. Ranked-choice voting allows Mainers to rank their candidate, eliminating the potential for “splitting the vote.”
Maine needs a senator willing to stand up for the people by taking on the insurance industry.
Joshua Gear, M.D.
York
