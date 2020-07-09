Newcomb’s store was located on Black Point Road near the Scarborough Beach (train) Station. The store was a place for locals to purchase items they could not produce themselves, such as molasses, sewing needles or fancy goods. The store also did a brisk business in the summer time, when tourists came to the hotels in Prouts Neck. The fare from Portland from 1909-1910 was a quarter, which was about a dime more than the trolley fare from Portland to Oak Hill.

The wagon was lettered “Portland, Scarboro Beach and Prouts Neck Express.” It is unknown if it was affiliated with the store.

Fred Newcomb was the postmaster from Feb. 9, 1899, until 1915, and also served on several town boards.

