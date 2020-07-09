AUGUSTA, — Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat, accused Republican leaders of a “politically motivated stunt” in demanding that the Maine Legislature return to session to address a narrow agenda, including revoking the governor’s emergency powers.

Jackson said in a letter to Republican leaders that the Legislature has a mandate to wrap up unfinished business, but he offered no date when it’ll be safe to do so.

“If and when the Legislature can reconvene in a way that doesn’t jeopardize the health of the very people we serve, we will take a smart and measured approach regarding which bills become law,” Jackson wrote.

Republicans are frustrated that the Legislature has been on the sidelines after adjourning and granting Democratic Gov. Janet Mills emergency powers to deal with the pandemic.

They told Jackson they want to return to deal with economic and health concerns related to the pandemic. They’re insisting on an agreement on the scope of work before returning to work.

Jackson, a logger from Allagash, said lawmakers will reconvene once it’s safe to do so. “In logging, I was never hired to do half the job, nor was I able to pick and choose which parts of the job I wanted to do. The same is true for the Legislature,” he wrote.

