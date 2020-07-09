SACO — Maine Water’s latest water quality reports for the drinking water served to more than 20 communities across the state are now available online. The reports summarize water quality testing done in 2019 and include information about the Company’s water systems, water quality test results, and source protection measures. All the Maine Water systems met or were better than state and federal standards for drinking water again in 2019, according to a company press release.

“Maine Water employees are committed to delivering clean, high-quality drinking water to our customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Maine Water president Richard Knowlton. “We know that water touches everything we care about — it’s one of life’s essentials. We encourage our customers to read their system’s report to see the extensive water quality testing and monitoring that is performed throughout the year so that they can have confidence in the quality of the water delivered in our service communities.”

Maine Water works closely with Maine’s Drinking Water Program to ensure that the water provided to customers meets or is better than state and federal standards for drinking water. Water is tested prior to treatment, during the treatment process, in the distribution system, and at a random sample of customer homes.

Water Quality Reports are viewable and downloadable at mainewater.com/waterquality. Customers without online access can obtain a free copy of the water quality report by calling 1-800-287-1643 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Maine Water serves 32,000 customers, or a population of 100,000, in 21 communities throughout the state of Maine, including Saco, Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach. For more information, visit www.MaineWater.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: