HARTFORD, Conn. – On July 2, 2020, Jane Patrice Arsenault Chapman, 60, of West Granby, Conn., loving wife and sister, passed away in Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital. Jane was born in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, to Ronald and Helen Arsenault. She was the youngest of six children. Jane graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and attended Westbrook College to earn her bachelor’s degree. Jane worked for UNUM Life Insurance Company in Portland, Maine and Liberty Mutual in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Jane married Scott Chapman in 1988 and moved to Abilene, Texas, in 1996. They then moved to West Brandywine, Pa., in 1999, where she had a successful career with Voya Life, finally settling in West Granby, Conn., in 2005. Jane worked successfully as an Assistant Vice President for Lincoln Financial Group. Jane was very fond of her “LFG family” and she and her family thank them for their outpouring of love and support during her most trying times.Jane was an avid runner and spent many hours running the trails around Granby with her dogs. She was optimistic, enthusiastic, and full of energy most of her life.Jane also enjoyed boating on Congamond Lake with Scott and Emmie.Her greatest joys were spending time with her dogs, Joshua, Abilene and Sammie, who predeceased her, and most notably her beloved dalmatian, Emmie. She also loved designing, working in her gardens, spending time with her sisters, shopping and antiquing, and most especially restoring and decorating her 180 year old house in West Granby. Jane spent many long hours in her beautiful gardens and enjoyed adding new flowers continually.She is survived by her husband of 32 years., Scott; his daughter, Kristin Ricci and her husband, Galen; her two grandchildren, Lorenzo and Philomena; her beloved sisters; Dianne (Suzy) McConnell and her husband, Matt, of Annapolis, Md., and her nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Brian and Kevin and granddaughter Adriana, Theresa (Terri) Arsenault of South Portland, and her daughter Jane and grandson, Colten; Ann Marie (Amy) Arsenault of Scarborough, and of course her most beloved dog, Emmie. A visitation for immediate family and invited friends will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. A private service will follow beginning at 2 p.m. Friends may attend the service remotely by visiting the Carmon Funeral Home Website, clicking on Jane’s obituary page and continuing to the video tab. For condolences please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

