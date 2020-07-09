OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Lois MacVicar Milks passed away peacefully at her home in Old Orchard Beach on June 29, 2020. She was born in Melrose, Massachusetts, on November 8, 1940, the daughter of Malcolm and Carolyn Mann MacVicar. A graduate of Melrose High School, Lois went on to the Boston Children’s Hospital Nursing School, where she met many lifelong friends. She helped organize her 50th reunion in Wells, Maine, and she continued an annual visit together with her nursing school friends at a cottage on Drake’s Island. She would always talk about how her stomach muscles were sore from laughing after those visits. Upon graduation from BCH, she became the Head Nurse in the Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. She met her late husband, Stephen Milks in Boston in 1963, on a blind date. They were married that same year, and when Steve left the Navy they moved around the country as he built his career, settling in Topsfield, Mass., in 1978. Wherever they were, Lois and Steve would bring their family back east to vacation in Maine on Bailey Island, or with the Milks Family at the farm in Interlaken, N.Y. She remained close to Steve’s family and visited often with his sister, Janet Kuhns, and brothers, Edward and James. While in Topsfield, Lois was active in the community as a member of the school board and parents advisory council. She stayed close to the many friends she and Steve made over those important years raising their kids. She returned to nursing in 1988 as nurse to Dr. Dan Steece at Associates for OBGYN in Beverly, Mass. Dan and Lois became dear friends during their 15 years working together. Since retiring in 2003, Dan and his family have remained a close extension of Lois’ family.In 1984 Lois and Steve bought a summer house on Thompson Lake in Maine. They were able to enjoy it together with their kids for 10 years until Steve’s sudden passing in May of 1994. Since then, her family has made many wonderful family memories there. Lois, with her wonderful sense of humor and loving personality, was always the center of the activity. Her grandchildren have great memories of their “Nammy” and they call the lake, “Nammy’s Lake”. It was not unusual for a rousing game of scrabble to end after Lois managed, in her incredibly competitive way, to find a 50 point word to win in a miraculous comeback.Lois moved from Massachusetts to Old Orchard Beach, Maine in 2005. She was an active member of First Parish Congregational Church UCC of Saco, and a loving neighbor and friend to many. Lois had an encyclopedic memory of the details of people’s lives. People were her thing, but she was also an animal lover who once asked for a monkey for Christmas as a child. She enjoyed many pets over the years but especially her Springer Spaniels. She was a talented painter and loved watching her kids’ and grandkids’ sports games. She also loved the Boston Red Sox and rarely missed a game.She is survived by her three children, Stephen Jr. (Peg Wyman, daughter Julia, sons Daniel and Camryn) Wendy (Rob Coburn, son Stephen) and Jeffrey (Kristen, daughters Emma, Laura and Carolyn), her sister Jean Phillips and brother Doug MacVicar, and many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at the Rotunda at Laurel Hill Cemetery at 11am on Friday July 17th, 2020 with Pastor Scott Cousineau officiating.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St. Saco is entrusted with her arrangements.In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Moyamoya Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital, in memory of Lois Milks. Contributions can be made atwww.bostonchildrens.org/givenow.Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust,401 Park Drive Suite 602,Boston, MA 02215-5301.Please include Lois’ name in the memo line.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous