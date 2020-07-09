BIDDEFORD – Theresa M. (Lambert) Rossignol, 96, of Biddeford, died peacefully on Wednesday July 8, 2020, at Seal Rock Healthcare Facility in Saco, from a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born in Biddeford, on Oct. 30, 1923, to Calixte and Clara (Lemire) Lambert.She lived in Biddeford her entire life, and graduated from St Andre’s High School, class of 1942. As a young lady, she met the” love of her life and soulmate”, Raoul “Rusty” Rossignol, while ice skating at the Westbrook Skating Rink. She waited for him patiently, while he was in Europe during World War II, and when he returned, they were married at St Andre’s Church, on Jan. 12, 1946. They spent 71 happy years together, until “Rusty” died, on April 28, 2017. She has been longing since then, to be with him again.Theresa was a homemaker, who loved to cook for her family. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting. She was well known for making many beautiful, and ornate knit Christmas Stockings, for family and friends in the community. She was also active for many years, in the St Andre’s PFTA, and served at St. Andre’s Church, as a Eucharistic Minister. Church was an important part of her life.She was predeceased by her parents, Calixte and Clara Lambert; her husband, and love “Rusty”; a brother, Albert C. Lambert; four sisters, Corona (Sister Ste. Marguerite de Paray, from the order of the Presentation of Mary), Yvonne Gaudette, Lucienne Twomey, and Pauline Martin; and a grandchild, Andrew M. Rossignol.She is survived by four sons: Norman and wife Cecile, of Biddeford; Roger and wife Jane, of Danforth; Richard and wife Lenore, of Biddeford; Marc and wife Stephanie, of Cumming, Ga.; and niece, Frances (Gaudette) Consalvo and husband David, of Biddeford.Grandchildren: Timothy Rossignol, of Newmarket, N.H.; Stephanie Kessler, of Biddeford; Beth Yvonne, of Saco; Kate Lantz, of Wells; Matthew Rossignol, of Biddeford; Elizabeth Rossignol, of Biddeford; Abigail Rossignol, of Cumming GA; Mia Consalvo, of Montreal QC; and Jennifer Consalvo, of Kennebunkport.Great-grandchildren: Bradley, Jameson, and Chase Rossignol, of Newmarket, N.H., Cameron, and Kayla Kessler of Biddeford, Scarlett and Teagan Lantz, of Wells, Andi Mae Rossignol, Tyler and Laken Mills, of Biddeford.Great-great-grandchild: Andrew Michael Kessler, of Biddeford and many other nieces and nephews.The family would also like to thank the staff at Seal Rock, in the “secure unit”, for the excellent care they gave our mom while she was there. Additionally, to Beacon Hospice, for their devotion to her at the end of her life especially, Nurse Laura, CNA Jennifer, and Pastor Brett.There will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, Theresa’s family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s’ Association,383 US Route 1, Suite 2C,Scarborough, ME 04074.

