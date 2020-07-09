Holler folk act The Ghost of Paul Revere released the song “Love At Your Convenience” on July 8, along with a companion video. The band has a new album coming out, but hasn’t revealed the date or title yet.
Last month, they played four sold-out shows at the Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-In in Farmington.
In a press release singer Griffin Sherry said the song is about “coping with the emotions of leaving someone you love.” He also said that the band wanted the arrangement to be powerful and the vocals visceral, so they looked to inspiration from bands like the Pixies, Led Zeppellin, Local Natives and The Band.
Here’s “Love At Your Convenience:”
