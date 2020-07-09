Artist Jesse Salisbury installed his large-scale sculpture “Gathering Stones” at Fish Point on Portland’s Eastern Prom Trail on Wednesday. The project is the latest effort of the privately funded nonprofit arts group TempoArt, which places temporary art installations across the city.
Salisbury arranged a series of elegantly shaped massive boulders of granite and basalt along the trail, to surprise and delight joggers, dog-walkers, bike-riders, boaters and others. He placed them convenient for sitting and stepping, and to invite exploration and create a gathering place for human interaction.
Salisbury, who organized the Schoodic International Sculpture Symposium and Maine Sculpture Trial in Downeast Maine, shaped the boulders in his studio throughout the winter, and installed them with the help of his father, Jim, and son, Ren, bringing together three generations of artists and stone-workers on this project.
The installation is nearly complete. TempoArt will install some mulch and sign by week’s end.
