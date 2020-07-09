Arrests

6/28 at 1:13 a.m. Sarah L. Blanchard, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of possession of prison contraband, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/30 at 7:59 p.m. Brendan J. Curry, 46, a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by taking.

Summonses

6/27 at 4:01 p.m. Joel Jash Levers, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/28 at 12:36 a.m. Cadeau Iragaba, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Congress Street by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on a charge of excessive speeding.

6/29 at 11:58 a.m. Danny Merrow, 64, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Soule Street by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of assault.

6/30 at 12:50 p.m. Christian S. Bellanceau, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and violating conditions of release.

7/2 at 1:17 a.m. Tyler J. Romo, 26, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Route 703 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Fire calls

6/30 at 1:34 a.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

6/30 at 3:57 a.m. False fire alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

6/30 at 5:05 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

6/30 at 6:09 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

6/30 at 12:44 p.m. Gasoline or flammable liquid spill on Slocum Drive.

6/30 at 1:31 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

6/30 at 2:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

6/30 at 9:40 p.m. Station coverage on Pillsbury Street.

6/30 at 9:41 p.m. Station coverage on Union Street.

7/1 at 12:01 a.m. Station coverage on Congress Street.

7/1 at 9:08 a.m. False fire alarm on Highland (street or avenue not given).

7/1 at 2:40 p.m. False fire alarm on Pilgrim Road.

7/1 at 7:56 p.m. False fire alarm on Falmouth Street.

7/2 at 2:22 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

7/2 at 10:46 a.m. False fire alarm on Market Street.

7/2 at 7:15 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

7/3 at 1:08 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

7/3 at 1:13 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

7/3 at 6:08 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

7/3 at 4:54 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/3 at 9:46 p.m. Odor investigation on Cottage Road.

7/3 at 10:32 p.m. Controlled burn on Elm Street.

7/3 at 11:52 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

7/4 at 12:04 a.m. Unauthorized burning on Fisherman’s Lane.

7/4 at 2:27 a.m. Heat from short circuit/wiring on Main Street.

7/4 at 10:07 a.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

7/4 at 2:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/4 at 6:09 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

7/4 at 8:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Gorham Road.

7/4 at 10:01 p.m. Authorized controlled burn on Huntress Avenue.

7/6 at 3:46 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

7/6 at 5:35 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Mosher Street.

7/6 at 10:37 p.m. Natural gas odor on Wainwright Circle.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 65 calls June 30 to July 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: