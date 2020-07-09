BIDDEFORD – Drake is a 12-year-old boy who lives with Panhypopituitarism, a rare disorder involving the pituitary gland, which produces and regulates hormones, affecting growth, mood regulation, and many other important bodily functions supported by hormone regulation. Drake is friendly, playful, loves country music, Pinocchio and online shopping.

When it came to a wish choice from Make-A-Wish Maine, Drake wished for a virtual shopping spree so he could purchase items to makeover his room with and do what he loves, shopping. Leading up to Drake’s wish day, Drake created a list of shopping spree items with the help of his mom for Make-A-Wish to purchase including toys, arts and craft supplies and furniture for his bedroom. Some of Drake’s favorite items included a Pinocchio blanket chosen by his volunteer wish granters and a doll named Jackson, who Drake calls his “friend.”

On the day of Drake’s wish, the Biddeford Police and Fire Departments, teachers and staff from Biddeford Intermediate School, and members of the Make-A-Wish community executed a parade of over 20 cars decorated with signs, balloons and messages in support of Drake and his wish. As the cars drove by Drake and his family who were standing outside their home, Drake was moved to tears and kept repeating, “This is the best day of my life!”

As the parade came to an end, the last few cars pulled off to the side of the road and delivered eight large totes filled with wrapped gifts from Drake’s online shopping spree. Drake’s mom, Colleen Sindledecker said, “You have made my son the happiest boy ever.” That afternoon, Drake got to work unwrapping his special gifts. Colleen reached out to Make-A-Wish Maine and shared, “He feels the love and it made him feel very special and accepted.”

“Many of the children we work with, like Drake, feel isolated and disconnected due to their illness, treatments and hospitalizations. The pandemic makes this even more trying for them. We’re honored to continue to grant wishes like this one during a time when wish kids need joy and positive distractions more than ever,” said Kate Vickery, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine, “The smile on Drake’s face as he waved to all the cars filled with people who were there to support him is proof that the power of a wish often goes far beyond the gift itself.”

Make-A-Wish Maine thanks the Biddeford Fire Department and Police Departments, the Biddeford Intermediate School community, volunteer Wish Granters Celeste Steele and Linda Jackson-Phillips, 99.9 the Wolf, and Adopt-A-Wish partner VIP Tires & Service for making this wish possible.

