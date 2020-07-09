Tiger Woods announced Thursday that he will make his PGA Tour tournament return next week at the Memorial in Ohio, a tournament he’s won five times.

Woods’s last official tournament was February’s Genesis Invitational in Southern California, where he finished last among players to make the cut at 11 over par, 22 strokes behind winner Adam Scott. Woods then skipped a number of tournaments, including the Players Championship, because of his ailing back before the PGA Tour halted its schedule amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Woods returned to televised golf in May, playing in a charity match with fellow pro Phil Mickelson and NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning and hitting the ball quite well on his home course in Florida.

“I thought it was the best I’ve seen him swing in a long time,” Butch Harmon, Woods’s former golf teacher, said on Sky Sports after the charity match. “His club was in a great position at the top. He wasn’t jumping off the ground trying to get distance. You noticed he went to a little fade to put the ball in play off the tee. He hit every fairway.”

Woods has skipped the first five tournaments of the PGA Tour’s return from its coronavirus hiatus but will return for the Memorial, one of the PGA Tour’s prime non-major events. At least year’s tournament, he shot a final-round 67 to finish in a tie for ninth.

