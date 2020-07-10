A steamship comes into the landing in North Bridgton around 1920. The ship is one of the many precursors to the Songo River Queen. At the time of this photo, steamships started in Standish, working their way up Sebago Lake, through the Songo River and Brandy Pond, to Long Lake, and all the way up to Harrison. Courtesy of Bridgton Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, bridgton maine, Lakes Region Weekly community
Related Stories
Latest Articles