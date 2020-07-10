BRUNSWICK — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick’s Concerts for a Cause series, despite being cut short by the pandemic, raised $1,457.21 for Tedford Housing and Oasis Free Clinics.

Concerts for a Cause is a series of performances hosted by the UU Church of Brunswick as a part of the church’s commitment to the arts and to support the work of local nonprofits. The concerts are meant to encourage the community to come together in celebration of music and giving back.

During the 2019-20 fiscal year, UUCB Concerts for a Cause had scheduled eight concerts featuring a variety of genres. The first four concerts went on without incident, but the last four had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Concerts for a Cause committee it was disappointed it wasn’t able to raise more for the selected charities, but know that every contribution given to these charities is needed.

Two-thirds of ALL the proceeds from the 2019-2020 concert series were donated to the charities. Tedford Housing operates two emergency homeless shelters, supportive housing for previously homeless people, homeless prevention services and one-time emergency fuel assistance for low-income people.

Oasis Free Clinics offers free medical and dental services and prescription drug assistance to adults in the Midcoast who have no health insurance and cannot afford to pay for care.

These two organizations were selected from the list of “Charities with Soul” which are voted on by the congregation of the Brunswick UU Church at the beginning of each fiscal year.

