This clean, crisp, custom-built colonial has contemporary charm to last. From the front entrance, 2,200 SF of living space begins with an open floor plan that includes shiplap and granite detail around the gas fireplace, a granite and stainless-steel kitchen with an eat-in island and sliding doors out to the back deck and yard, which is surrounded by trees.

Upstairs, find the bedrooms and master suite, custom tiled baths, the laundry room and more of that gorgeous, untouched, hardwood flooring. Plenty of built-in storage, of course. Above the garage is a spacious, finished bonus room, perfect for buyers in the market for a home from where they can work.

Highlights New construction, custom built home on a dead-end street with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

Secluded bonus room above the garage can become a fourth bedroom, a studio, an office or a playroom

Close to the lakes and mountains, including beaches, a boat launch on Sebago and the Mountain Division Trail for hiking and cross-country skiing

The Brookstone development where this home is located is less than a five-minute drive from Hannaford Plaza and 25 minutes to the Portland Jetport. Route 25, which passes through Standish center, will take you west to the White Mountains or all the way to Montreal.

But you don’t have to go nearly that far to have fun or get into nature. Right off the property, there is direct access to walking and snowmobile trails. The Sebago Lake boat launch is a five-minute drive away. Five minutes more, and find Rich Memorial Beach, a gorgeous Sebago sandbar with private memberships available to Standish residents only.

The call of country living, full of peace and comfort, is stronger than ever—will you answer?

12 Cider Mill Ln. is listed at $449,000 by Connie Howe for Alliance Realty. Please contact her at 207-232-9108 or [email protected].

