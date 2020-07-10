Music in the Park

In place of the annual Gray Blueberry Festival (which will return next year) the 2020 festival committee is excited to be able to offer Gray residents Music in the Park on Aug. 8 at 24 Main St. Pre-registration is required, no walk-ins allowed. Bring folding chairs and a picnic blanket or listen to the live music from a vehicle parked outside Town Hall. Each of the five “drive-in” time slots has live music, Taco the Town tacos for sale, G-NG 4H Club’s blueberry lemonade for sale, kids craft and activities, and goodie bag and/or door prizes (one per vehicle).

Register by July 15. Confirmed registrations are non-refundable. After July 17, if time slots are still available they will posted online and a second round of registrations will he held.

Contact the committee to to help sponsor this year’s event. If there is enough interest, there may be a Music in the Park again in September.

For the safety of our community due to the COVID-19, social distancing precautions will be in place. See registration form for more event and pre-registration details. To download the form and more information, go to graymaine.org/blueberry-festival-committee. Follow the event via Facebook, Gray BlueberryFestival.

Gray Farmer’s Market

Live music, fresh food and flowers, local meat and produce from area farmers will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays from July through September at 19 Portland Road. Call 332-7224 for more information.

