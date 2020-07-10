I’ve served as a local elected official – and now, as a state representative – for almost 30 years, so I’ve seen firsthand how politicians’ actions affect families in Sanford. That’s why I’m voting for Sara Gideon in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary July 14.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Sara has met with local leaders across the state to hear about the challenges they’re facing and advocated for more support for our towns from the federal government. And last year, I worked with her to pass real property tax relief that was sent out to more than 300,000 Maine households.
Time and again, Sara has supported policies that help Maine families, and she has shown that she cares for the well-being of our communities. I know that Sara will continue those efforts in Washington. I hope you join me in supporting her campaign.
Anne-Marie Mastraccio
Democratic state representative
Sanford
