I am a local artist and small-business owner in Portland. Having a safe place to go for a checkup means a lot to me as a queer individual who is self-employed and without health insurance.

I go to Planned Parenthood because it provides a safe and welcoming place to get health care and information – no matter your gender identity or sexual orientation. My reproductive health is important to me, and I need to know I have a safe and affordable place to get care.

This is why I’m voting for Sara Gideon for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. I know she will be a strong advocate for reproductive health care, and will continue to fight to advance reproductive rights not only in Maine but for our country.

It’s time to replace Susan Collins in the Senate with someone who will stand up for reproductive rights and protect our health care. That person is Sara Gideon!

Hope Rovelto

Portland

