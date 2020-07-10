Despite the uncertainty and unprecedented demand that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to our state, our healthcare supply chain has remained resilient. Pharmacies in particular have been nimble in our response to continue best serving our patients and our neighbors.

Being a patient’s most trusted and accessible point of care, most pharmacies became even more important in the face of COVID-19. From helping our customers determine whether they had COVID-19 symptoms and administering tests to adapting our operations to ensure customers could get their daily medical needs, it hasn’t been easy task. Fortunately, our distribution partners within the healthcare supply chain have been there every step of the way to help.

Our distributors have been steadfast in their support of our operations, no matter the increase in demand or how we’ve adapted. They’ve continued to stock our shelves and ensure daily medical needs were met while also trying to mitigate any shortages from COIVD-19 and ensuring our preparedness. We couldn’t have done it without them.

As we continue our fight against this scary and unpredictable virus, our patients can rest assured that we will do whatever we need keep them safe and healthy. Adapting to provide at-home deliveries, keeping our facilities clean, and protecting our patients are our top priorities, and we are fortunate to have a strong supply chain behind us. In addition, we thank patients for trusting your pharmacists and our employees in providing a safe place to receive your medications.

Joe Bruno, RPh, MBA

President and CEO

Community Phamacies, LLC

