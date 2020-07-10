A Pittston man was shot Thursday night and Augusta police are looking for two vehicles that reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

The incident “does not appear to be a random act of violence, and it is believed the parties involved knew each other in some capacity,” Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in a news release Friday morning.

Authorities received multiple phone calls at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday about possible shots fired in the area of Middle and Cross streets, according to a Friday morning press release from Augusta police. Officers arriving on the scene received information that two vehicles, a gold sport utility vehicle and a silver sport utility vehicle, may have been involved in the incident and fled the scene before police arrived.

Martin Winn, 32, of Pittston, was treated for a gunshot wound at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, police said. Neither police nor the hospital could provide an update on his condition Friday morning.

Asked whether Winn would be facing any charges, Lully said that was “unknown at this time” and that the incident is still under investigation. Winn was not at the shooting scene when police arrived but was located later, Lully said.

According to the Augusta police call log, calls came in at 8:27 p.m. and 8:28 p.m. with reports deemed “suspicious activity” on Middle and Cross streets, respectively. There were later related calls, according to the log, at 2:05 and 2:07 a.m., deemed “general disturbance” on Middle and Bangor streets.

“There are believed to be multiple vehicles and participants involved in this incident,” Lully said in the news release. “We do not have all the exact details, but the incident is being investigated by the Augusta Police Department.”

Police asked that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370, or use the free “Tip411, Augusta Maine Police” app online to send anonymous tips.

