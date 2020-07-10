At-large City Councilor Pious Ali condemned recent acts of violence against police at a brief new conference Friday.

But Ali, who has been outspoken about the need to combat systemic racism in city government, said he will also still push for an independent review of how police handled a June 1 demonstration that turned violent and resulted in 23 arrests.

Ali is one of three councilors who have called for the review in two council workshops, neither of which allowed for public comment. Councilors may take up the issue at a formal meeting Monday, but it wasn’t on the original agenda so will need the support of at least six of the nine council members to be considered.

On Sunday night, someone fired multiple shots into the parking garage connected to the police station at 109 Middle Street, spurring a police investigation that so far has not yielded any arrests. No one was hurt in that shooting incident, but one police cruiser was struck by a bullet.

In recent weeks, police have come under fire from people who have shot fireworks at officers and cruisers and at buildings and people, mainly in the Kennedy Park neighborhood of Portland.

“I am here to categorically condemn any act of violence against the Portland Police Department,” Ali said. “It doesn’t have a place in our community, and I, my colleagues on the council and other city leaders will do all we can to make sure our police and city staff are safe.”

He added: “To the Portland Police Department, I want you to know that my push for change has nothing to do with supporting or not supporting you,” Ali said. “I do believe that we are all operating in a system that is embedded in oppressive and systematic racism and so far as I remain an elected person in this city I will dedicate my work to changing the system we both operate in and, I am looking forward to working with you and my colleagues in creating policies and practices that is fair and equitable to everyone in our city.”

Ali’s statement follows similar condemnations from Mayor Kate Snyder and three councilors, who released their own statements on Wednesday expressing support for the police amid the violence.

The council meets Monday and will discuss a plan to form an anti-racism working group charged with examining systemic racism in city government.

