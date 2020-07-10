GOLF

Collin Morikawa ran off four straight birdies after making the turn Friday, finished with another birdie after the first of two storm delays and shot 6-under 66 to open a three-shot lead in the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio.

Morikawa was six shots ahead when he finished his round, but Justin Thomas (66) and Kevin Streelman (64) cut into the lead with remarkable play in surprisingly strong gusts that followed the storm.

Morikawa was at 13-under 131, one shot off the 36-hole course record set by Jason Dufner in 2017 at the Memorial.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Miguel Angel Jimenez moved into position to break his own record as the oldest winner of a European Tour event when the 56-year-old Spaniard shot 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the Austrian Open.

He was 11 under par overall, two shots clear of five players: Joost Luiten (70), Marc Warren (69), Craig Howie (69), Renato Paratore (67) and Nicolai von Dellingshausen (67).

Jimenez was 50 years, 133 days when he won the Open de Espana in 2014.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for coronavirus.

The team said after Bidwill developed symptoms, he tested positive for COVID-19 and went to the hospital after a recommendation by his doctor. His condition has improved and he’s expected to be released this weekend.

The team believes Bidwill, 55, caught the virus while traveling and spending time on the East Coast for several weeks. He’s been working remotely since March and the team says he hasn’t had in-person contact with coaches or players.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: All five former Champions League winners were put into the same half of the draw on Friday, setting up a possible semifinal pairing between Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich – who have combined to win 26 European Cups – will whittle down one side of the draw to reach the final on Aug. 23 at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon, Portugal.

Those teams haven’t completed the round of 16, with matches still to be played on Aug. 7 and 8.

The other half of the draw was much more straightforward, with all four quarterfinalists set before the coronavirus pandemic shut down European soccer. Three-time finalist Atletico Madrid face Leipzig, and Paris Saint-Germain meets Atalanta.

• Manchester City will get the verdict on Monday in its appeal against a two-year ban from UEFA competitions.

UEFA punished Man City in February for “serious breaches” of rules monitoring club finances and failing to cooperate with investigators.

SPAIN: Karim Benzema scored one goal and set up another to help Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-0, restoring a four-point lead over Barcelona with only three rounds left.

Benzema converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute and assisted Marco Asensio in the 50th to ensure Madrid remained on course to dethroning Barcelona.

SPEEDSKATING

WORLD CHAMPION DIES: World champion short-track skater Lara van Ruijven died Friday as a result of complications from an autoimmune reaction, the Netherlands skating association said. Van Ruijven was 27.

