Scott L. Henderson, 57, of Windham, was arrested on June 30 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Mark A. Glantz, 56, of Windham, was arrested on July 3 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Eleanor J. Sawyer, 36, of Windham, was arrested on July 3 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and violating condition of release.

Samuel H. Spencer, 26, of Windham, was arrested on July 4 on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension of license and violating condition of release.

Sheila E. Willruth, 57, of Windham, was arrested on July 4 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.

Samantha A. Erickson, 24, of Windham, was arrested on July 5 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.

Brian D. Peterson, 32, of Brunswick, was arrested on July 5 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.

Michael P. Ward, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on July 5 on a charge of operating without a license.

