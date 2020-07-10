Scott L. Henderson, 57, of Windham, was arrested on June 30 on a charge of violating condition of release.
Mark A. Glantz, 56, of Windham, was arrested on July 3 on a charge of violating condition of release.
Eleanor J. Sawyer, 36, of Windham, was arrested on July 3 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and violating condition of release.
Samuel H. Spencer, 26, of Windham, was arrested on July 4 on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension of license and violating condition of release.
Sheila E. Willruth, 57, of Windham, was arrested on July 4 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.
Samantha A. Erickson, 24, of Windham, was arrested on July 5 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.
Brian D. Peterson, 32, of Brunswick, was arrested on July 5 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.
Michael P. Ward, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on July 5 on a charge of operating without a license.
