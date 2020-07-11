YARMOUTH – Patricia J. Peterson, 91, of Yarmouth, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was born Patricia Janet Jarvis in Bangor on April 23, 1929, the youngest of three children of Henry C. and Leola (Hurd) Jarvis. She graduated from Bangor High School in the class of 1947 and that summer entered the old Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in Portland, now the Maine Medical Center. It was there that she met her future husband, Richard E. Peterson Sr., whose mother was a patient under her care. They were married on April 9, 1949.Patricia was a devoted wife and mother who, after raising her three children, became very active in the volunteer program at the Maine Medical Center. She could regularly be seen over 15 years at the Bramhall Information Desk at the hospital.Patricia was an avid duplicate bridge player and competed in many tournaments throughout the state during the 1960s and 1970s. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League and the Women’s Literary Union. She was also a firm believer in the value of regular exercise and committed herself to daily 3-mile walks as far back as the 1960s, long before the emergence of walking as a popular physical activity. She maintained this exercise routine for 30 years.In addition to being a devoted mother and great supporter of her husband and children, Patricia enjoyed playing cribbage and Scrabble, and doing all the puzzles in the daily newspaper. She and her husband enjoyed attending musical theater in Maine, as well as seeing Broadway musicals during many September trips to New York City. They also enjoyed other trips to Montreal, New Orleans, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Bermuda.She was an avid Red Sox fan and a great follower of professional golf tournaments, especially enjoying the Masters tournament each year. She was a loyal and trusted friend to those who knew her and loved sending off handwritten notes to family and friends.She was predeceased in 2010 by her husband of 61 years, Richard E. Peterson Sr., in 1996; by her brother, Philip O. Jarvis of Bangor, and in 2020 by her sister, Barbara Dunlevy of Worthington, Mass. She is survived by two sons, Richard E. Peterson Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Gorham and Paul F. Peterson of Scarborough, and by one daughter, Karen Peterson Green and her husband Stephen E. Green of South Portland.Also surviving are: three grandsons, Matthew T. Green and his wife Kathleen of South Portland, Brian E. Green and his wife Sylvia of South Portland, and Andrew S. Green of Scarborough, one granddaughter, Kate Peterson Merrow and her husband Peter Merrow of Gorham; five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Green, Kelsey Green, and Kaitlyn Green, all of South Portland, and Samuel Merrow and Allison Merrow of Gorham; and four nieces and nephews. In accordance with Patricia’s wishes, services will be private.Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Patricia’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, Patricia requested donations to Hospice of Southern Maine.

