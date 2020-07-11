The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern Cumberland and southern Oxford counties until 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Naples at 3:43 p.m. and was moving northeast at 25 mph. The storm was expected to be around Naples at 4 p.m. and could also impact the communities of Sebago, Harrison and Otisfield.
The National Weather Service urged residents to take cover, move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows.
