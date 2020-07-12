I appreciated Jim Fossel’s column on July 5 invoking Margaret Chase Smith in asking those with different views not to attack others e.g. personally. It would be welcome if more people on all sides of the political spectrum could do so.

However, President Trump and his top staff were omitted from Fossel’s piece. Attacking The New York Times simply because it disagrees with you? Unimpressive. Firing those who dissent? Suspect. Using Twitter and other platforms to bully those in less power? Shameful.

Again, I agree with most of his premise, but I think there’s much to be done on all sides so we see more of it.

John Prendergast
Camden

