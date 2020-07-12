We’re No. 1! No. 1 in the world in coronavirus infections! No. 1 in COVID-19 deaths! Although we comprise only 4 percent of the world’s population, we have 25 percent of the infections and 25 percent of the deaths. Quite a record of achievement for our president, as he so often proclaims, don’t you think? He must be proud.

But in Maine, we have some of the lowest rates of infections and deaths in the country, thanks to our responsible leadership and behavior. We are proud.

Be kind, be careful, wear a mask and take pride in what we all are achieving. We can beat this scourge and return to normalcy sooner if we all work together.

Thomas Spear

Arrowsic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: