We’re No. 1! No. 1 in the world in coronavirus infections! No. 1 in COVID-19 deaths! Although we comprise only 4 percent of the world’s population, we have 25 percent of the infections and 25 percent of the deaths. Quite a record of achievement for our president, as he so often proclaims, don’t you think? He must be proud.
But in Maine, we have some of the lowest rates of infections and deaths in the country, thanks to our responsible leadership and behavior. We are proud.
Be kind, be careful, wear a mask and take pride in what we all are achieving. We can beat this scourge and return to normalcy sooner if we all work together.
Thomas Spear
Arrowsic
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: African American legislator early supporter of Maine LGBT civil rights
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: I asked for help. I didn’t realize it was going to come from a patient.
-
Arts & Entertainment
New exhibition, old sites tell Maine’s Black history
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Bookend tomato season with confit now, consomme later
-
Local & State
Stolen documents show Maine police unit shifted focus from terrorism to routine crimes
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.