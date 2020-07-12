I am a Mainer, born and raised in Dover-Foxcroft. I returned here for my residency at Maine Medical Center from 1976 to 1979 and have been a summer resident since 1994. Maine is in my blood, which is why this year I again flew 5,000 miles from Honolulu and underwent two weeks of self-quarantine.
But three weeks into my stay, I am now distressed to see that almost all of us vulnerable over-60-year-olds are the only ones wearing masks in public. We old folks need you, under-60s, to wear them to protect your parents, grandparents and visitors like me.
Please wear masks and stay 6 feet away. Our lives depend upon it – literally. I am a psychiatrist and well understand “mental fatigue” and our natural American rebellion at restrictions, but this is the time we need to come together.
Mark Stitham, M.D.
Cape Elizabeth
