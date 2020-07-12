-
Kelly, a senior, earned National Player of the Year honors in girls' soccer after leading the Windjammers to a fourth consecutive Class A state title.
The Scots' senior was a finalist for both football's Fitzpatrick Trophy and the Mr. Maine Basketball award.
A crushing playoff loss in 2018 propelled the Vikings to back-to-back Class AA state titles the past two seasons.
A year after a stinging playoff defeat to rival St. Dominic, the Blue Devils went 21-0 on their way to capturing the Class A state title.
Bourgoin has a simple coaching philosophy: 'They are the daughters of somebody who loves them very much. ... I try to make sure I think of that when I coach them.'
The veteran soccer and basketball coach surpassed the 1,000-win mark for his career and led the Yachtsmen to the Class A soccer state title.
A high-scoring affair was anticipated in the championship game, but undefeated Lewiston needed an overtime goal to edge underdog Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, 1-0.
A furious Maranacook rally forced overtime, but Caribou made the key plays at the end of the second overtime to win its second straight title.
These include our choices for the top athletes in basketball, hockey, skiing, swimming, wrestling and indoor track.
These were the top performers across the state this fall in football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf.
The statewide awards honor the top athletes, coaches and teams of the recent high school year.