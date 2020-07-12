Female Athlete of the Year: Kristina Kelly, Camden Hills Kelly, a senior, earned National Player of the Year honors in girls' soccer after leading the Windjammers to a fourth consecutive Class A state title.

Male Athlete of the Year: Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle The Scots' senior was a finalist for both football's Fitzpatrick Trophy and the Mr. Maine Basketball award.

Girls’ Team of the Year: Oxford Hills basketball A crushing playoff loss in 2018 propelled the Vikings to back-to-back Class AA state titles the past two seasons.

Boys’ Team of the Year: Lewiston hockey A year after a stinging playoff defeat to rival St. Dominic, the Blue Devils went 21-0 on their way to capturing the Class A state title.

Girls’ team Coach of the Year: Mary Beth Bourgoin, Winslow Bourgoin has a simple coaching philosophy: 'They are the daughters of somebody who loves them very much. ... I try to make sure I think of that when I coach them.'

Boys’ team Coach of the Year: Dave Halligan, Falmouth The veteran soccer and basketball coach surpassed the 1,000-win mark for his career and led the Yachtsmen to the Class A soccer state title.

Girls’ Game of the Year: Hockey state final A high-scoring affair was anticipated in the championship game, but undefeated Lewiston needed an overtime goal to edge underdog Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, 1-0.

Boys’ Game of the Year: Class B basketball state final A furious Maranacook rally forced overtime, but Caribou made the key plays at the end of the second overtime to win its second straight title.

Meet the 2020 Varsity Maine winter All-State teams These include our choices for the top athletes in basketball, hockey, skiing, swimming, wrestling and indoor track.

Meet our 2019 Varsity Maine All-State teams in fall sports These were the top performers across the state this fall in football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf.