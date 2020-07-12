SHAPLEIGH – Malcolm “Chuck” Rich, 87, of Shapleigh, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Augusta, Maine, on April 29, 1933, the son of John Rich and Charlotte (Wyman) Rich.After graduating from Freeport High School, Malcolm served in the Navy until 1956. He then went to work at Central Maine Power Company where he worked until his retirement in 1994.Malcolm was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Catherine (Rich) Oakes.Malcolm is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Barbara (MacVane) Rich; his son, Brian Rich and his wife Natalie of Shapleigh, his daughter, Cheryl (Rich) Randall and her husband Philip of Sanbornville, N.H., his daughter, Lori Rich of Shapleigh; his sister, Noreta Miller of Manchester, N.H., his sister Maxine Rich of Greenfield, Ind.; six grandchildren, Adriana, Heather, Christopher, Joyce, Natasha,Tiffany; 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and his faithful dog, Charlie.Per Malcolm’s request, there will be no services.The entire family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caregivers from Hospice of Southern Maine who provided wonderful loving care. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to donate to Hospice of Southern Maine. http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous