PORTLAND – Marcie Lousie (Vokey) Nobile, 92 of Portland, passed away on July 9, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland.CDC guidelines will be adhered to during visiting hours. A private burial will be held at a later date. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to see Marcie’s full obituary and sign her online guest book.

