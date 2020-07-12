SUNNYVALE, Calif. – “Always late but worth the wait.”Known for her head-turning smile, Rosalyn was born in South Portland, Maine, and was adopted and raised by her paternal grandmother. After the war, she married her South Portland High School sweetheart, Navy Seabee veteran, Robert Matthew Maloney. Together, with their three-year-old daughter and the family dog, they journeyed across the country to California in their Studabaker during the winter of 1951. Rosie was eight-months pregnant with their second child at the time. They settled in Sunnyvale, Calif., and raised their four children while remaining active members in their community for over 50 years.Rosie’s dream was to have a big family, and that, she did. Rosie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Alice Hodge Sullivan (Nana Cook); and her beloved husband, Bob.She leaves behind her children, Sharon (Jim), Bobby Jr. (Nellie), Terry (Brian), and Danny (Mary); her grandchildren, Matthew, Natasha (Levi), Bobby III (Erin), Andrea (Gordon), Marty (Jessica), Aaron (Megan), Jenna, Corey and Kelly; as well as her 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Margaret of South Portland; many nieces and nephews in Maine and Janie of California. Rosie will forever be with us, in our hearts.Please direct donations in lieu of flowers to the organization closest to Rosie’s heart:Good Will-Hinckley 16 Prescott DrivePO Box 159Hinckley, ME 04944 207-238-4000www.gwh.org

