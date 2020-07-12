AUTO RACING

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, from pole position on Sunday to grab his 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

When Hamilton stood on the podium, he raised a clenched right fist in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hamilton’s record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

For the second time in the last four races, Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crashed into each other and went out.

INDYCAR: Felix Rosenqvist passed Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career victory in the second half of a doubleheader at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Rosenqvist won by 2.8699 seconds and became the first driver other than Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon to win this year. Dixon’s three-race winning streak ended with a 12th-place finish.

Alexander Rossi, who won at Road America last year, finished third for the best result of the season for the Andretti Autosport driver. He hadn’t finished higher than 15th in the first three races.

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus.

The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test. Players and staff are tested the day before each game during the MLS is Back tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Because of the positive and inconclusive tests, the league’s protocol for the tournament called for both teams to undergo another set of testing on Sunday.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: Kamaru Usman retained his welterweight title with a smothering victory over short-notice challenger Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title with a narrow split decision over Max Holloway, and Petr Yan won the vacant UFC bantamweight championship with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Jose Aldo on Yas Island, the UAE tourist destination turned into a secure bubble by the UFC during the coronavius pandemic.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Carrying his own bag, Marc Warren closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory at the Austrian Open, the first European Tour event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the tour in March.

Warren, a 39-year-old Scot, had slumped badly in recent years and went into the event ranked 1,258th in the world. His last win was in 2014.

Marcel Schneider of Germany closed with a 69 to finish alone in second.

AMERICAN CELEBRITY CHALLENGE: Former tennis player Mardy Fish held off former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams to win the celebrity event in Stateline, Nevada.

Fish birdied the par-5 16th and 18th holes for a 21-point day and 76-point total – nine better than Williams – under the modified Stableford scoring system.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was third with 58 points, and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was fourth with 56.

