PORTLAND — Some renters who have been impacted by COVID-19 are eligible for temporary assistance in paying for rent and utilities.
Through $500,000 in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the city will provide up to $2,250, or $750 per month for three months, and a maximum of $250 in utility assistance to families who have lost employment and income due to the pandemic.
Program guidelines and eligibility requirements can be found on the city’s website, portlandmaine.gov.
