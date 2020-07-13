Arrests

7/4 at 11:47 p.m. Paul Hume, 44, of Baker Road, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/22 at 4:24 p.m. Christopher Rogers, 41, of Runnells Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Range Road on a charge of failure to notify the owner of an unattended vehicle of a collision.

7/5 at 9:40 p.m. Robert Bolese, 19, of Juniper East, Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

7/3 at 8:06 p.m. Special outdoor fire in Windham.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from July 1-7.

