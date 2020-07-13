There will be no Maine Open Lighthouse Day in 2020, as even lighthouses are forced to adapt to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Bob Trapani Jr., executive director of the American Lighthouse Foundation, one of the sponsors of Open Lighthouse Day, announced the decision on Friday, saying it was not an easy one, but was made to keep visitors and volunteers as safe as possible.

This doesn’t mean you can’t visit Maine lighthouses – over 60 of them on our 3,478 miles of coastline – on your own. The next Maine Open Lighthouse Day is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021.

