Voters descended on town halls across Maine to collect or submit absentee ballots on Monday, a day before the polls open in an unusual mid-summer primary that was delayed from June to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

More than 190,000 voters have requested absentee ballots — a record for a statewide primary — and about half were returned as of Monday, but local election officials said they were still expecting to see plenty of voters on Tuesday, either submitting absentee ballots or voting at the polling place in the traditional fashion.

York Town Clerk Mary-Anne Szeniawski said she had issued more than 3,800 absentee ballots and she expected voters would continue to return those ballots all day Monday and into Tuesday. The town had sent up a special tent outside Town Hall to allow voters to return their ballots without entering the building and to reduce waiting times on Tuesday. Szeniawski said she expected at least 500 ballots to come in on Monday alone.

She said the large number of requests for absentee ballots initially led her to believe in-person voting at York’s single polling station would be light Tuesday but she said the high interest in the primary election was unabated Monday with some voters still picking up absentee ballots.

“I thought things might be light at the polling station,” Szeniawski said. “But today, I’m just not sure.”

Clerks and election workers in other communities also said they were seeing many voters returning ballots or, in some cases, picking up absentee ballots Monday with the intent of returning them Tuesday.

“They are turning them in, fast and furious,” said Alice Kelley, an assistant city clerk in South Portland. Kelley said she was handing out and accepting absentee ballots Monday, while City Clerk Emily Sculley was feeding ballots into voting machines. State law allows clerks to begin processing absentee ballots up to four days before election day, although no tallies can be made until after the polls close Tuesday.

Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order in March, as part of Maine’s civil state of emergency, that extended the deadline for picking up an absentee ballot all the way to the election. Typically, under state election laws, voters can only request an absentee ballot until the Thursday before the election.

Democrats will be deciding a three-way race to select an opponent to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, while Republicans in the state’s 2nd Congressional District will choose among three potential challengers to incumbent Democratic U.S. Congressman Jared Golden.

The candidates in the U.S. Senate primary are Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon of Freeport; attorney Bre Kidman of Saco and lobbyist and progressive activist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell.

In the 2nd Congressional District, the candidates are former state Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn, former state Rep. Dale Crafts of Lisbon and Adrienne Bennett of Bangor, who served as press secretary for former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

If no candidate in either of the congressional primaries receives more than 50 percent of the vote, Maine’s ranked-choice voting law will go into effect, and second and third place tabulations will take place after ballots are delivered to Secretary of State Matt Dunlap in Augusta. That would likely delay the election’s final results for several days.

Party voters will also settle 34 legislative primaries, the bulk of those among Democrats, seeking election to the Maine House or Senate. Six of those races, all among Democrats, feature three candidates and could also be retabulated in a ranked-choice scenario.

Szeniawski said clerks across the state, along with their limited staffs, have been working long hours to make sure everything runs as efficiently and safely as possible, and they were expecting another long day Tuesday.

“There’s been no such thing as a good night’s sleep in the last six weeks,” she said.

Voters who cast ballots in person should expect some delays as voting places will be limited to 50 people, including workers. Other protections, including the use of social distancing, facial coverings for workers and cleaning and sanitation routines for polling stations will likely slow the process, clerks have said.

Voters were also being encouraged to make sure they had the correct polling place, as many have been changed to account for the need for expanded spaces for in-person voters. Most local polling locations open between 8 and 10 a.m., while polls close at 8 p.m. statewide.

Voters can find a complete list of polling locations and times for their town or city online at the Secretary of State’s Office.

