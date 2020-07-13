Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 6-12.

Summonses

7/12 at 11:05 a.m. Dustin Mancos, 27, of Katahdin Avenue, Caribou, was issued a summons at Durham and Gray roads by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

7/10 at 9:34 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Desert Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from July 6-12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: