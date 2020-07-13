The Holbrook Community Foundation, a local non-profit based in Cundy’s Harbor, recently re-opened the Grille and General Store at the Holbrook Wharf. Both are seasonal businesses and have re-opened for the summer on July 1 under new management.

Alison Hawkes will operate the grill along with chef Josh Meier.

Hawkes is part of the seventh generation of the Hawkes family to live in Cundy’s Harbor.

The store will be staffed by local hires under the management of the foundation. The store and the grill will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out is available from the grillby calling (207) 729-9050.

The Holbrook Wharf and its associated properties have been operated by the foundation since 2006 when it took over ownership. When the wharf went up for sale in 2005, the foundation launched The Campaign to Keep Holbrook’s Working, raising $1.2 million to purchase the property that includes commercial fishing bays and the grill, store and the historic Holbrook Trufant House.

For more information, visit holbrookcommunityfoundation.org/

