Hard-throwing St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has opted out of playing this season, citing pre-existing health concerns.

The 23-year-old Hicks was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes.

Hicks, who routinely tops 100 mph, is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2019. The right-hander’s availability for this season was uncertain.

Hicks had been taking part in workouts at Busch Stadium, leading up to the Cardinals’ opener on July 24 at home against Pittsburgh.

“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”

Dodgers pitcher David Price, Giants catcher Buster Posey and Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman are among about a dozen players who have opted out this year.

ANGELS: Left-hander Patrick Sandoval is back with the team after contracting coronavirus last month.

Sandoval disclosed his positive test Monday from the Angels’ summer camp, calling the virus “unlike anything I’d ever felt before.” He says he tested positive on June 22.

Sandoval thinks he caught it while golfing with a friend,because he had been careful about being out in public for several weeks beforehand. He said he endured three days of body aches, chills and fever before his symptoms lessened. He rejoined the Angels last week.

CUBS: Manager David Ross skipped the team’s morning workout because he is awaiting his completed result from his Saturday coronavirus test.

The team says five other Tier 1 individuals also missed the workout for the same reason. Tier 1, according to baseball’s 2020 operations manual, includes players and other on-field personnel.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we think it makes sense for the six of us to wait for clarity,” Ross said in a release. “Situations like this have not been a worrisome indicator of a positive test result to date.”

BRAVES: The team said it has no plans to follow the lead of the NFL’s Washington football team and change its team name.

“We will always be the Atlanta Braves,” the team said in a letter to season ticket holders on Friday. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

The tomahawk chop chant used by Braves fans is under review, however.

The team said in the letter it is seeking input from the Native American community, fans, players and former players as it examines the fan experience, including the chant.

YANKEES: Right fielder Aaron Judge remains slowed by his sore neck and is uncertain for Tuesday’s intrasquad game, and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka remains a concern for the start of the season as he recovers from a concussion.

Judge took some swings in an indoor batting cage and worked in the weight room.

“He’s got way more range of motion,” Manager Aaron Boone said. “They’ve gotten a lot of that pain out of there when he turns to the side and things like that.”

Judge’s neck has bothered him since at least Saturday. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year missed time due to oblique strains in 2016 and last year, a broken right wrist in 2018 and a broken rib this spring training stemming from a diving catch last September.

“It’ll prove out that he’s a durable guy. I do feel that way,” Boone said.

Tanaka was hit on the side of his head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton on July 4. He has been throwing on flat ground and Boone said he had a date in mind for a bullpen session, which he did not announce. Tanaka would then have to progress to batting practice.

