BANGOR — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says there’s no cause for alarm by reports of dead fish in four northern lakes.
A large number of fish, mostly yellow perch, have died on Long Lake, Cross Lake, Square Lake and Madawaska Lake, Frank Frost, the department’s fisheries resource supervisor for the Fish River Lakes Region, told the Bangor Daily News.
Learn when to be concerned about finding dead fish on Maine’s lakes, ponds, and rivers this summer: https://t.co/DQFQLs5SVN pic.twitter.com/vVSE0eEqtO
— Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (@mefishwildlife) July 9, 2020
Such fish kills are often caused by temperature stress, said David Russell, a state fish pathologist.
Russell said the fact that fish are dying needn’t cause alarm, and he noted in a blog post that thousands of dead white and yellow perch can be observed each year in some part of the state.
“Numbers and frequency of events are exacerbated by temperature fluctuation and by very warm temperatures,” Frost said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics Walker should start practicing Wednesday
-
Health care
Federal judge rules women can get abortion pill without doctor visits
-
Sports
Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus
-
Nation & World
A century after a race massacre, Tulsa finally digs for suspected mass graves
-
The Forecaster
Freeport Police Beat: July 6-12
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.