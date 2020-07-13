PORTLAND — Nomination papers to run for City Council and the Board of Education in the Nov. 3 election are now available in the City Clerk’s Office.

Portland City Council seats up for re-election Nov. 3 are for District 4 (Justin Costa), District 5 (Kimberly Cook) and At-Large (Jill Duson).

Available seats on the Portland Board of Education are in District 4 (Timothy Atkinson), District 5 (Marnie Morrione) and At-Large (Mark Balfantz).

Also up for grabs this fall are three three-year seats and two two-year seats on the Peaks Island Council and a five-year term on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees.

Papers must be returned between Aug. 10 and Aug. 24.

For more information on these available seats and the requirements for nomination papers, visit the city clerk’s page on the city’s website.

