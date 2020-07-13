The family of Lucy MacLeod sadly announce her death on July 9, 2020, at her home on Drakes Island, formerly of Beverly, Massachusetts, from Alzheimer related causes. She was 81.

Lucy was born Feb. 11, 1939 from good Yankee stock, with a genealogy heavy with early Massachusetts North Shore settlers. She took great pride in her Rockport roots, and always spoke fondly of her small seaside community.

She graduated from Rockport High School in 1956 and went on to obtain a nursing degree from Beverly Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. During this time, she was introduced to a dashing basketball coach, Bob MacLeod. They would later marry on June 26, 1960.

Together they bought a house on Jackson Street in Beverly, where they lived for 40 years, raising four children, a couple of dogs and several cats.

Nursing was both a profession and a passion for Lucy. She provided excellent and personal care to her many patients through the years; she was exceptionally proud of her profession. She took time out to be an “at home” mom with her children through the 1960s, and then returned in the late 1970s as a floater at Beverly Hospital. Lucy preferred working nights, when the quiet of the floor allowed for more personal attention to those who needed it. She held many hands and offered both medical and supportive care.

Lucy and Bob retired in 1999 to Drakes Island, where Bob was the executive director of the Drakes Island Improvement Association (DIIA) for many years. There they became year-rounders, enjoying the beauty and quiet of winters, as well as the salty warmth and energy of summer, gorgeous crisp falls and muddy springs.

Lucy loved to read and influenced us all to love a good story. She was always ready to give and receive a good book recommendation.

A great Scrabble opponent, Lucy was always quick with small words for high points. She taught us that sometimes the long words were the weakest.

Lucy is predeceased by her parents Raymond Goodale Hale and Janette Francis Hale (Brock), both of Rockport.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Cole MacLeod (87), and their four children and families: Douglas MacLeod and his husband Jeff Freitas of Carmichael, California: Jane MacLeod and her partner David Mirandi of Beverly, Massachusetts; Daniel MacLeod and his wife Joanne of Kennebunk; and Andrew MacLeod and his wife Beth, also of Kennebunk.

She is also survived by her younger brothers, William Hale of Rockport, Massachusetts and Raymond “Tinker” Hale of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Lucy had a full life surrounded by her family that also included her grandchildren, Sarah Devlin and her husband Mark, Emily Ascarino and her husband John, Cole MacLeod, MacKenzie MacLeod, Danah MacLeod, Collin MacLeod, and recently Robby MacLeod. New additions, great-grandchildren Finn Devlin and Hazel Ascarino always brought big smiles.

The family will be holding a private service and burial at a later date.

The family is so thankful for the loving care and at-home support from her caregivers, Tigg Freigh, Kathy Farber, Rolly Legere, and Kasie Kinney, as well as Compasses Hospice.

Donations in Lucy’s name can be made to: The Maine Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) 383 US Route 1, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lucy ’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, ME 04090, www.bibbermemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »