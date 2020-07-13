Arrests

7/6 at midnight. Christine Adiye, 28, of Portland, on Franklin Street on a charge of unauthorized use of property.

7/6 at 3:54 a.m. Dustin Emerton, 31, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/6 at 9:26 a.m. Christine Blair, 42, of Portland, on Valley Street on a charge of assault.

7/6 at 11:10 a.m. Monique Sockabasin, 20, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

7/6 at 1:10 p.m. Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 23, of Portland, on Elm Street on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violation of conditional release.

7/6 at 1:52 p.m. Nicholas Levasseur, 33, of Naples, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/7 at 1:02 a.m. Abdihamit A. Ali, 20, of Portland, on Fox Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/7 at 1:26 a.m. Nicholas Thompson, 24, of Windham, on Bramhall Street on a charge of disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal mischief.

7/7 at 8:15 a.m. Carleigh Lynn Boston, 27, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of violation of harassment order.

7/7 at 10:27 a.m. Ana Mimi Lokondo, 44, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal threatening.

7/7 at 2:40 p.m. Cassino Todd, 42, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of falsifying physical evidence.

7/7 at 6:10 p.m. Philip Bartley, 44, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and six counts of violation of conditional release.

7/7 at 8:32 p.m. Judith Denger, 50, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of violation of protection order.

7/7 at 9:03 p.m. Nelson Lora-Zorrilla, 38, of Portland, on Deering Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

7/7 at 9:28 p.m. Jennifer L. Cayting, 29, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and four counts of violation of conditional release.

7/8 at 12:29 p.m. Mitchell E. McNeill, 36, of Parkman, on Custom House Wharf on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/8 at 2:30 p.m. Rogers Harrell, 54, of Portland, on Sherwood Street on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

7/9 at 12:15 p.m. Christopher Bean, 50, address unlisted, on State Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/9 at 6:44 p.m. Brianna M. Short, 18, address unlisted, on Congress Street on charges of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/9 at 7 p.m. Jeremiah T. Bean, 19, of Fort Fairfield, on Congress Street on a charge of obstructing government administration.

7/9 at 9:57 p.m. Lexi S. VanWinkle, 23, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of assault.

7/10 at 1:45 p.m. Scott Hurd, 41, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

7/10 at 5:35 p.m. Christopher Smith, 63, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/10 at 9:01 p.m. Nichole L. Rodrigues, 39, of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

7/10 at 9:24 p.m. Manuel De Jesus Flores Alarcon, 51, of Portland, on Grant Street on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

7/10 at 10:19 p.m. Arnold Craney, 51, of North Berwick, on Portland Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/11 at 12:23 a.m. Michael S. Brackett, of New York, New York, on Allen Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

7/11 at 1:15 a.m. Judith V. Abdalla, 27, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of refusing to sign uniform traffic ticket.

7/11 at 2:53 a.m. Thomas Joseph Gibson, 37, of Scarborough, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of operating after suspension, operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

7/11 at 2:51 p.m. Nicholas R. Lemieux, 24, of Portland, on Tamerlane on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/11 at 5:22 p.m. Mohamed Adan, 55, of Portland, on Fox Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/11 at 6:38 p.m. Nicholas M. O’Brien, 38, of Casco, on Middle Street on charges of illegal attachment of plates and operating after suspension.

7/11 at 10:11 p.m. Ahmed H. Ismail, 34, of Portland on Fore Street on charges of operating after suspension, operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/12 at 1:49 p.m. Benjamin N. Vieira, 24, of Portland, on State Street on charges of assault and terrorizing.

7/12 at 5:11 p.m. Daniel E. Conley, 55, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/12 at 5:27 p.m. Apryl K. Deschambeault, 38, of Chocorua, New Hampshire, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/12 at 10:03 p.m. Tannis Goodson, 31, of Harrison, on Brackett Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

