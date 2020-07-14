Arrests

7/7 at 9:39 p.m. Austin Trivette, 26, of Cobb Street, was arrested by Officer Michael Jones on Cobb Street on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

7/11 at 1:30 p.m. Samuel Russell, 55, of Berry’s Mill Road, West Bath, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in West Bath on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/7 Bruce Hill, 46, of Watson Hill Road, Limerick, was issued a summons by Officer Arthur Tringoli at High and Corliss streets on charges of violation of condition of release and operating with an expired license.

7/9 Michael Thomas, 28, of Green Street, Winthrop, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Marshall Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/6 at 1:15 p.m. Gas Spill on High Street.

7/8 at 6:12 p.m. Fallen tree on North Bath Road.

7/8 at 6:26 p.m. Public assist at Middle and Shepard streets.

7/9 at 2:24 p.m. Disabled vehicle at Highand and Webber streets.

7/11 at 9:53 a.m. Tree on wires on Winship Street.

7/11 at 12:18 p.m. Fire alarm in West Bath.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from July 6-12.

