Arrests

7/6 at 12:45 p.m. Brittny Freeman, 28, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Maquoit Road and charged with violation of condition of release.

7/6 at 10:26 p.m. Nicholas Fortin, 26, of Baribeau Drive, was arrested by Officer Justin Kittredge at Pleasant and Mill streets on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/7 at 6:07 p.m. Nathan Drinkwater, 38, of Highland Avenue, South Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/11 at 12:16 p.m. Robert McKenney, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Brian Funke on Tibbetts Drive on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and violating condition of release.

7/12 at 4:42 p.m. Kathryn Martucci, 58, of McLellan Street, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on McLellan Street.

Summonses

7/6 at 4:48 p.m. Ray Reed, 24, of Sadies Way, Augusta, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Bath Road on charges of criminal threatening and sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

7/8 at 4:51 p.m. Steven Giles, 29, of Cedar Street, Skowhegan, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Tibbetts Drive on charges of theft and violating condition of release.

7/8 at 8:08 p.m. Robert McKenney, 48, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

7/7 at 8:55 a.m. Outdoor rescue on Route 196.

7/11 at 2:53 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

7/11 at 4:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Old Portland and Durham roads.

7/12 at 1:03 a.m. Alarm on East Marginal Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from July 6-13.

