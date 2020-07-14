FALMOUTH — Although Black residents make up only .1% of the town’s population, over 4% of arrests made in Falmouth in the most recent three-year period available involved Blacks, a disparity the Town Council wants to address.

Data provided by Police Chief John Kilbride showed from 2016-2019, 4.5% (20) of the 448 people arrested were Black; the .1% population of Blacks in Falmouth represents about 12 of 12,200 residents. None of those arrested were residents.

It also showed that Blacks were involved in 3.6% of all traffic stops, and 10% of the 26 instances where force was used since 2016 involved Black people.

Force, Kilbride said, ranges from using restraints to threatening to use tasers and guns.

“It’s important to keep in mind those disparities and look at how to mitigate that in the future,” said Susan Stark, one of 20 residents to attend at a virtual workshop July 8.

Kilbride cautioned that while the data shows a disparity, there is a lot of data the department doesn’t have, including how many Blacks pass through town and how many work in Falmouth but live elsewhere.

Joseph Jackson of Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition and Maine Inside Out, a nonprofit that uses art to help current and former prisoners, said the numbers indicate that Black people who pass through town are targeted more than white people.

“There is a structural component in the way we police, where Black people and drivers are being singled out at a greater rate,” Jackson said. “When we look at deviance in sociology and the people with propensity to commit deviant crimes, the statistical portion is static. Whether it’s white or Black, so why aren’t we seeing more numbers in (other demographics)?”

“It’s not that an officer says ‘I am going to get a Black person today,’ but that there is something structural that produces that outcome that I see all around this area, in all the communities I work in,” Jackson said.

Future of cops in schools questioned

Some at the workshop called for the schools to dismantle their school resource officer program. Falmouth added its second resource officer in 2018 in response to school shootings across the nation.

School resource officers in Falmouth are tasked with handling criminal activity and protecting students from outside threats of violence, but advocates such as Jackson also see them dealing with students who are having issues related to mental health.

Early interactions with police when a student is having a crisis, Jackson said, could lead to more trauma and worsen relations with law enforcement.

“I worry about how SROs support school-to-prison pipeline in our nation, and if our success will be used to further this program in other schools and cause further harm in other communities,” resident Zachary Bull said, using the word “success” with sarcastically.

Jackson, a former inmate, has been advocating for prison reform for several years. His work extends throughout Southern Maine and also addresses systemic racism in schools and its connection to the “school-to-prison pipeline,” which is a socio-economic, community issue as much as a police issue.

The pipeline, Jackson said, is the idea that certain types of discipline and attitudes towards students whom law enforcement perceive as troublemakers – especially through racial bias – reinforces negative behaviors that may end up landing a young person in jail and create a lifelong pattern of trouble. Advocates, including Jackson, believe school resource officers worsen the issue.

“Many young people I work with heard (teachers say) ‘He’s going to jail,’ as young as elementary school, they begin identifying them then,” Jackson said. “In my experience, when that occurred (for white students) resources went to that kid, they didn’t send an SRO. The police have become the catch-all. He’s not just handling criminal activity, but mental health activity too, and when a child has been in trauma.”

Jackson said schools need to provide tools to deal with mental health and trauma-related issues, not expand their police presence.

“A lot of these instances are detrimental where SROs and students connect. Let’s face it, our system doesn’t have a light hand – especially our criminal justice system – it touches people with heavy hands that have lifelong impacts,” Jackson said.

Called for banning on no-knock warrants, chokeholds

Residents also called for a ban on no-knock warrants and chokeholds in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Falmouth has no-knock warrants and (choke holds), despite how these have been used to harm black people in our nation, I do not believe these should be legal in Falmouth,” Bull, the local resident, said.

The Council took no action, but said they will take residents’ input into consideration and work on solutions at a retreat this summer.

Solutions may include policy changes, more workshops and training for police.

Identifying these problems and possible solutions are a good place to start, Jackson said, but ultimately, change has to come from the community as a whole.

“What can aid (the disparity) the most is to make sure that our town council and town structures have diversity,” Jackson said. “I really feel like it’s hard to address systemic issues when everyone making the decisions and has the power is white. These are some things we have to look at. If you look at those positions of power, it’s hard to govern and make decisions about things when the people whom you are trying to help are not included in that.”

