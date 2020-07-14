SOUTH PORTLAND—State Rep. Anne Carney took an early lead Tuesday night in the democratic primary for the District 29 seat in the state senate, and voters in South Portland by a margin of more than 7 to 1 approved the $53 million 2021 school department budget.

Results were not available in Cape Elizabeth or Scarborough as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night for the District 29 state Senate seat that covers Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and Higgins Beach in Scarborough, but in South Portland Carney received 2,362 votes, with Sari Greene coming in second with 1,996 votes. Eben Rose came in third with 857 votes.

In South Portland, 6,008 voters said “yes” to the school budget, while 798 voters voted “no.” The combined municipal/school budget will have a net impact of 3.78% on the tax rate. That adds up to an increase of 72 cents, or $180 for the owner of a $250,000 home. The school portion accounts for 55 cents of that increase.

Voters in South Portland also easily passed both state referendum questions, with nearly 6,000 votes each, and fewer than 1,000 “no” votes.

The statewide referendum asks voters to approve a $15 million bond issue “to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas.” The bond, if approved, will be matched by $30 million in “federal, private, local or other funds.” The referendum also asks voters to approve a $105 million bond issue “for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects.” The bond, if approved, will be matched by $275 million in “federal and other funds.”

