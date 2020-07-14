WESTBROOK — Suzanne Salisbury took over 64% of the votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the House District 35 seat in the Legislature.

Suzanne Salisbury won the primary with 814 votes over Jim Violette’s 469. With no Republican candidates in the race for the seat that was most recently held by the late Ann Peoples, Salisbury likely will be the elected winner in November.

Westbrook voters also approved the school budget, 3,040 to 503. The $40.8 million school budget includes no tax increase. The budget proposed for the next school year is up $400,00, or 0.99%, from this year’s, with city funds helping reverse tax impacts.

Voter turnout was roughly 28%, City Clerk Angela Holmes said, and absentee turnout outweighed in-person votes in every race.

